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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Police seize two-wheeler used by Chetan Chaudhary to reach Lohagad Fort

Lonavala Police have seized a two-wheeler and forensic evidence in the Ketan Agarwal murder case near Lohagad Fort. Accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary remain in custody as investigation continues.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 10:17 AM IST

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Police seize two-wheeler used by Chetan Chaudhary to reach Lohagad Fort
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Lonavala Rural Police have seized a two-wheeler belonging to accused Chetan Chaudhary as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged murder of 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal, who was found dead near Lohagad Fort on June 18.

Police said the vehicle was allegedly used by Chaudhary to travel from Pune to Lohagad Fort on the day of the incident.

Forensic evidence collected

Along with the two-wheeler, investigators have also recovered a hoodie and headphones reportedly worn by the accused on the day of the incident. Officials confirmed that forensic examination of both the vehicle and clothing has been completed, though detailed findings are still awaited.

Accused in custody

Earlier, both accused Siya Goyal, identified as the victim’s fiancée, and her associate, Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23.

They are currently in police custody for seven days, which is set to continue until June 29, as the investigation progresses. Police have also questioned the parents of Siya Goyal, Pravin Goyal and Pooja Goyal, in connection with the case.

Allegations and investigation angle

According to investigators, preliminary findings suggest that Siya Goyal was unwilling to marry at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to marry the victim. Authorities are examining multiple angles as part of the ongoing probe into the circumstances surrounding Agarwal’s death.

Government orders fast-track trial

Following the incident, the Maharashtra government has approved the setting up of a fast-track court to ensure speedy trial in the case. Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed as the Special Public Prosecutor.

The decision came after the victim’s father met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Pune, seeking swift justice. The Chief Minister assured the family that strict action would be taken against those involved and that the case would be fast-tracked.

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