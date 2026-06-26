Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Police recreate fatal fall at Lohagad Fort using dummy, examine Siya Goyal’s role

Pune Police recreated the Lohagad Fort crime scene by dropping a dummy 400 feet to study Ketan Agarwal’s fatal fall. The exercise aims to determine Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary’s roles.

Pune Police on Friday recreated the crime scene at Lohagad Fort by throwing a human-sized dummy nearly 400 feet into the gorge where businessman Ketan Agarwal allegedly lost his life on June 18. The exercise was carried out to understand the trajectory of the fall and determine the exact role of the two accused, Ketan's fiancée, Siya Goyal, and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary.

Investigators say the reconstruction is a key part of the ongoing probe and will help establish whether Siya physically pushed Ketan or whether Chetan alone carried out the act after receiving a signal from her.

Police seek to establish the sequence of events

According to police, Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal got engaged in February. Investigators allege that Siya was in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary and that the two viewed Ketan as an obstacle to their future together.

Police claim the accused lured Ketan to the historic fort under the pretext of a trek before allegedly pushing him into the gorge and attempting to portray his death as an accidental fall. Officials believe the latest recreation will provide scientific evidence regarding the fall dynamics and help determine the level of involvement of each accused.

The exercise follows an extensive forensic search at the fort, where investigators collected physical evidence over the past two days.

Deleted messages under forensic examination

Meanwhile, forensic analysis has revealed that both accused allegedly deleted their text conversations after the incident. Investigators believe the two exchanged thousands of messages before attempting to erase them.

Both mobile phones have now been sent to a forensic laboratory, where experts are trying to recover the deleted data. Police hope the recovered messages will shed more light on the planning and motive behind the alleged murder.

Accused gives conflicting statements

During questioning, both accused have reportedly blamed each other for planning the crime. Siya allegedly told investigators that Chetan masterminded the murder, while Chetan claimed Siya was the main conspirator.

Police are also examining whether Chetan may have pressured or blackmailed Siya into participating in the alleged crime by threatening to expose their relationship through recorded calls and private messages. Investigators have not reached a final conclusion, and the probe remains ongoing.