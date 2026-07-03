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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Police identifies another suspect, linked with Chetan Chaudhary

Police have found a new suspect in the case who was a classmate of Chetan Chaudhary. According to investigators, the young man knew about the alleged conspiracy to kill Ketan before the murder took place.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Police identifies another suspect, linked with Chetan Chaudhary
Police have identified another suspect in Ketan Agarwal murder case
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In Ketan Agarwal murder case, a new angle has emerged while the police are investigating the Pune murder case in which accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are currently in police custody. Police have found a new suspect in the case who was a classmate of Chetan Chaudhary. According to investigators, the young man knew about the alleged conspiracy to kill Ketan before the murder took place. 

 

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