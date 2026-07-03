Ketan Agarwal murder case: Police identifies another suspect, linked with Chetan Chaudhary

INDIA
Police have found a new suspect in the case who was a classmate of Chetan Chaudhary. According to investigators, the young man knew about the alleged conspiracy to kill Ketan before the murder took place.
In Ketan Agarwal murder case, a new angle has emerged while the police are investigating the Pune murder case in which accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are currently in police custody. Police have found a new suspect in the case who was a classmate of Chetan Chaudhary. According to investigators, the young man knew about the alleged conspiracy to kill Ketan before the murder took place.