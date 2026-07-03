INDIA

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Police identifies another suspect, linked with Chetan Chaudhary

Police have found a new suspect in the case who was a classmate of Chetan Chaudhary. According to investigators, the young man knew about the alleged conspiracy to kill Ketan before the murder took place.

Police have identified another suspect in Ketan Agarwal murder case

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