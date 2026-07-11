Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Police claim Siya killed victim, say conviction will be tough; Here's why

According to police, there were planning meetings, phone records, and rehearsals linked to Siya and Ketan. However, each of these allegations will require proper, court-acceptable proof.

The investigation into the Pune Lohagad Fort murder may come down to a few feet of rock — the location from which 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal fell on June 18.

What began as an apparent trekking mishap three weeks ago is now being investigated as murder. Ketan, a businessman set to get married soon, was killed. Police have arrested his fiancée Siya Goyal, 20, and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, 22, claiming they plotted to push him off the fort.

Police theory under scanner

Via official communications and unofficial briefings, Pune Rural Police has made efforts to establish its core narrative with the public: that Siya, dissatisfied with her arranged marriage to Ketan and in a relationship with Chetan, allegedly conspired with her boyfriend to kill her fiancé by pushing him off a cliff. The police claim the plot involved meetings at cafes, rehearsals, and an earlier failed attempt.

That’s how the case is being presented in the media. But none of it has been proven in court yet. Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary are still only accused.

During interrogation, police claim Goyal told them that killing Agarwal felt “easier” than telling her family she didn’t want the marriage.

Police also allege she said she didn’t like Agarwal because he wore a wig, and that she didn’t want to upset her parents by calling off the wedding.

However, these statements were made to police during questioning and are yet to be proven in court.

The ‘Panchsheel’ test

Indian law doesn’t mandate an eyewitness or video to establish murder. Courts can and do hand down convictions based on circumstantial evidence — a series of facts that all point to one conclusion.

But that chain has to be unbroken. Every individual circumstance must be proven, and collectively they must rule out any other reasonable explanation. If even one link is weak, the accused gets the benefit of doubt, advocate Mir told IndiaToday.in.

The legal standards for circumstantial evidence date back to the early years of independent India. In Hanumant v. State of Madhya Pradesh, a 1952 Supreme Court ruling, the court cautioned judges not to confuse suspicion with proof.

The Supreme Court later laid out the test clearly in Sharad Birdhichand Sarda v. State of Maharashtra (1984) through its five "panchsheel" principles: every circumstance must be completely proven, point only to guilt, and be definitive. Collectively, they must rule out any other reasonable explanation and form a chain that leaves no scope for innocence.

Advocate Mir describes this as an "unbreakable chain". The prosecution isn’t enough just by pointing to suspicious details. It has to prove each key fact and connect them tightly.

That’s often where these cases are decided: not by a single dramatic moment in court, but by whether the defense can break even one link in that chain.

Key evidences in Ketan Agarwal murder case

According to police, there were planning meetings, phone records, and practice runs. However, each of these assertions will require admissible proof.

A relationship can show motive, but motive by itself doesn’t prove murder. Likewise, location data might show the accused were together, but that doesn’t automatically prove they conspired.

CCTV clips, call records, and digital chats will only help the prosecution if, taken together, they point to one thing — that Agarwal was intentionally pushed, and didn’t slip, jump, or fall by accident.

The exact spot of rock from which Agarwal fell could end up being one of the most critical pieces of evidence at trial.

If forensic experts find that the terrain, injuries, and physical evidence don’t match an accidental fall, it would significantly bolster the prosecution’s case.

But if doubt remains, the chain of circumstantial evidence may be considered incomplete.

What Pune Police will do now?

The immediate task for Pune Rural Police is to transform every allegation into admissible evidence capable of withstanding judicial examination.

If investigators claim Siya Goyal was unhappy with the marriage, they’ll have to show that unhappiness was part of a plot to kill.

And if they allege there were planning meetings and rehearsals, they’ll need to back it with witnesses, digital records, or other evidence admissible in court.

Phone records, chats, CCTV footage, forensic findings, and expert testimony will all need to link together into one continuous chain.

In the end, the trial could come down to whether prosecutors can rule out every other reasonable explanation except that Ketan Agarwal wasn’t an accidental fall from Lohagad Fort — he was deliberately pushed.

Until then, the allegations stand unproven and await adjudication by a court of law.