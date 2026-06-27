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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Lohagad Fort staff who found body recount 'crushed skull, multiple bruises' on victim, reveals Siya's reaction

Ketan Agarwal, a director with Pune-based Success Group, died on June 18 after falling from Lohagad Fort in Pune. Police are investigating the case as suspected murder.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 02:17 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Lohagad Fort staff who found body recount 'crushed skull, multiple bruises' on victim, reveals Siya's reaction
Image source: ANI
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Sunil Gaikwad, part of the rescue team that retrieved 25-year-old realtor Ketan Agarwal’s body, said the deceased had serious head injuries, including a crushed skull, along with multiple bruises on his limbs.

Ketan Agarwal, a director at Pune-based Success Group, died on June 18 after falling from Lohagad Fort in Pune. Police are investigating it as a suspected murder, with his fiancée Siya Goyal, 20, and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, 22, currently in custody.

What Lohagad Fort staff said about after recovering body?

Police allege that Agarwal was pushed from the fort by his fiancée and her alleged lover while on a trek in the hills.

“On reaching Lohagad Fort, we discovered a deceased boy with severe head injuries, including a crushed skull, and multiple bruises on his limbs. He had died. We retrieved the dead body and carried it out through the jungle, though we had some difficulty lifting it on the steep slope…", Gaikwad said, according to the news agency ANI.

The staffer said police were informed around 10:30 A.M., and the body recovery operation lasted until 12:30 P.M. He added that the body was handed over to the ambulance at 1:30 P.M. on June 18.

Gaikwad said Goyal was present throughout the operation but seemed calm.

“Siya was present during the retrieval but appeared calm and not overtly emotional, unlike the other onlookers who were loudly distressed", Gaikwad said.

Siya’s parents face police questioning

Ahead of police questioning in the Ketan Agarwal alleged murder case, Siya Goyal’s parents — Pooja Goyal and Praveen Goyal — arrived at Rural Lonavala Police Station.

On Friday, police interrogated the accused’s brother, Sahil Goyal. During questioning, Sahil reportedly told police he was never told that she was unhappy with her marriage to Ketan.

What matchmaker Narendra Mittal said about Siya and Ketan?

According to CNN-News18 sources, police questioned Narendra Mittal, the matchmaker who arranged Siya and Ketan’s alliance. Mittal maintained during the probe that he only facilitated the introduction between the families and had no knowledge of Siya’s alleged relationship with Chetan.

Mittal, who knew both families, said he had known Siya since childhood. “Both Siya and Ketan appeared well-mannered, polite, and respectful,” he told police, according to CNN-News18 sources.

Siya and Ketan’s wedding was set for November, after their engagement in February 2026.

The two also allegedly met at a cafe on the day of the crime to finalize the murder plan and chose the exact spot at Lohagad Fort where Agarwal would be pushed. Siya’s brother, Sahil, who reportedly introduced her to Chetan, is also being questioned. Police said Sahil, questioned for over 10 hours on Friday, told them he had known about Siya’s relationship with Chetan for several months and had asked her to end it because she was engaged to Ketan.

 

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