Ketan Agarwal murder case: Why Siya sat down before Chetan allegedly pushed her fiance to death

Police also said that Chetan had attempted to hide his movements by traveling from Pune to the fort -- a distance of about 90 kilometers -- on a scooter instead of a car to avoid detection at a toll plaza.

In connection to the Ketan Agarwal murder case, police have said that his fiance Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary had carefully planned the moments before the killing at the Lohagad Fort near Pune. Investigators said that as part of the plan, Siya was supposed to sit down as a signal for Chetan to push Ketan to his death. The move was also meant to keep Siya out of Ketan's reach during the fall.

According to a report by India Today, an official said Siya and Chetan had decided that she would sit down either to drink water or on the pretext of tying her shoelaces -- a signal for her alleged boyfriend to act. "They feared that if Chetan pushed Ketan and the latter tried to grab Siya while falling, she too could fall into the gorge," the official said. Police also said that Chetan had attempted to hide his movements by traveling from Pune to the fort -- a distance of about 90 kilometers -- on a scooter instead of a car to avoid detection at a toll plaza. Police have since seize the scooter which was used by Chetan.

On Sunday, cops took Siya to the Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene and also used a dummy as part of the exercise. It was earlier reported that Siya and Chetan had also rehearsed the crime days before the murder. On Monday, a court in Pune extended the police custody of Siya and Chetan till July 3.

Ketan's death was initially believed to be an accidental fall, but initial investigations suggested otherwise. Police then arrested Siya and Chetan, and the two have reportedly confessed to the crime. The two had also attempted to kill Ketan just days before the murder took place. Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place in Rajasthan in November this year.