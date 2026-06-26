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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya, boyfriend Chetan deleted chats before and after killing victim, police say

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government accepted the Agarwal family's demand for a fast-track trial and agreed to appoint lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor in the case. Ketan Agarwal, a real estate businessman, was pushed to his death from the Lohagad Fort near Pune.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 10:22 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya, boyfriend Chetan deleted chats before and after killing victim, police say
Ketan and Siya were set to get married later this year.
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Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary deleted chats from their mobile phones both before and after killing her fiance Ketan Agarwal, a police officer said on Friday. Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government accepted the Agarwal family's demand for a fast-track trial and agreed to appoint lawyer Ujjwal Nikam as special public prosecutor in the case. Ketan Agarwal, a real estate businessman, was pushed to his death from the Lohagad Fort near Pune.

An officer associated with the case told news agency PTI: "Our investigation has shown that both the accused deleted their chats from their phones before June 18 and again after the Lohagad incident." The officer said their mobile phones have been sent to a forensic laboratory. Forensic experts are currently attempting to retrieve the deleted chats that investigators believe could provide key evidence in the case. Police have said that Siya and Chetan exchanged over 2,000 phone calls, spending nearly 238 hours speaking to each other before executing the murder.

Investigators said that Siya and Chetan had met at a cafe hours before Ketan's murder, where the two discussed their plan and identified a suitable location at the Lohagad Fort from where Ketan could be pushed. "As per the plan, Siya was to give a signal by sitting down, following which Chetan was to come up and push Ketan to his death. They executed the plan exactly," a police official had earlier told PTI.

Ketan's death was initially believed to be an accidental fall, but the police soon grew suspicious. Cops then arrested Siya and Chetan, and the two have reportedly confessed to the crime. The two had also attempted to kill Ketan just days before the murder took place. Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place in November. The families had reportedly booked a palace in Jaipur for Rs 17 crore and also arranged two private planes to fly guests to the wedding.

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