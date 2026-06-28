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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya and Chetan googled ways to kill her fiance, 'rehearsed' crime

The police said that Siya and Chetan had also visited the fort before the crime to "rehearse" the killing. The two had even prepared and practiced their answers for the police if they were caught.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 04:02 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya and Chetan googled ways to kill her fiance, 'rehearsed' crime
Ketan was pushed to his death from the Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18.
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Police have revealed that Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary had googled ways to kill her fiance Ketan Agarwal before murdering him at the Lohagad Fort near Pune earlier this month. According to a report by NDTV, the police said that Siya and Chetan also visited the fort before the crime to "rehearse" the killing. The two had even prepared and practiced their answers for the police if they were caught.

Investigators further disclosed that the two accused had planned to disguise themselves on the day of the murder to avoid suspicion. It was earlier reported that Siya and Chetan had deleted their messaging history and cleaned recycle bins before and after the crime. Their mobile phones have been sent to a forensic laboratory, where experts are attempting to retrieve the deleted conversations, the police said.

On Sunday, the Pune Rural Police took Siya and Chetan to the Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene. Ketan was pushed to his death from the Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. The death was initially believed to be an accidental fall, but the police soon grew suspicious. Cops then arrested Siya and Chetan, and the two have reportedly confessed to the crime. The two had also attempted to kill Ketan just days before the murder took place. Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place in November this year.

On Saturday, a candlelight march was held in a housing society in Gahunje where Ketan Agarwal's family lives. The victim's father Vishal Agarwal has made an appeal to the people who had visited the Lohagad Fort on the day of the murder. "Some people are messaging us, saying they were present at the fort, but they are not approaching the police. I urge all of them to come forward and help us get justice for Ketan. I assure them they will not face any problems," he said. "We will continue to fight until we get justice for our son."

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