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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Police plan gait analysis to confirm if Chetan is man seen wearing hoodie in CCTV footage

Ketan's fiancee Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, are accused of pushing him to his death from a fort near Pune on June 18. Both of them have since been arrested.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 10:49 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Police plan gait analysis to confirm if Chetan is man seen wearing hoodie in CCTV footage
Ketan and Siya were set to get married later this year.
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In connection to the Ketan Agarwal murder case, accused Chetan Chaudhary's lawyer has argued in court that the person seen wearing a hoodie at the Lohagad Fort on the day of the killing was not his client. Based on his claim, the police are now planning to carry out a gait analysis. Ketan's fiancee Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan, are accused of pushing him to his death from the iconic fort on June 18. Both of them have since been arrested.

Police had earlier said that Chetan was seen wearing a hoodie at the Lohagad Fort on the day of the murder even as the temperature was a scorching 33 degree Celsius. Chetan was allegedly following Siya and Ketan at a distance of just 20-30 feet. But during a hearing at the Vadgaon Court in Pune, Chetan's lawyer claimed that the person seen in the footage was not his client. Officials from the Pune Rural Police said they will conduct a gait analysis to test the claim.

"To verify the evidence, Chaudhary will be taken to Lohagad Fort dressed in the exact clothing as the person seen in the CCTV footage. The body language of the person captured on the footage and that of Chetan Chaudhary will be closely compared. A forensic team will scientifically analyse walking speed, leg length, and physical structure to determine whether the suspect is indeed the same person," an official said, according to a report by NDTV.

Ketan's death was initially believed to be an accidental fall, but investigations suggested otherwise. Police then arrested Siya and Chetan, and the two have reportedly confessed to the crime. The duo had also attempted to kill Ketan just days before the murder took place. On Sunday, cops took Siya to the Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene. On Monday, a court in Pune extended the police custody of Siya and Chetan until July 3. Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place in Rajasthan in November this year.

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