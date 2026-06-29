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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Pune court extends police custody of Siya and Chetan till July 3

Advocate Vipul Dushing, representing Siya, said the prosecution had sought seven days of police custody, but the court granted custody till July 3 after hearing submissions from both sides.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 29, 2026, 08:30 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Pune court extends police custody of Siya and Chetan till July 3
Ketan and Siya were set to get married later this year.
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A court on Monday remanded Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary to police custody until July 3 in connection with the Ketan Agarwal murder case. Advocate Vipul Dushing, representing Siya, said the prosecution had sought seven days of police custody, but the court granted custody till July 3 after hearing submissions from both sides. "The police had sought seven days of custody. However, after hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted police custody until July 3rd. Our position was that extended police custody was not necessary, as the accused had already fully cooperated with the police. Nevertheless, considering the gravity of the case and the public outcry, the court granted police custody until the 3rd to allow for a fair investigation," Dushing said.

Advocate Dushing said the defence argued that Siya had cooperated with the investigation and would continue to do so. "We stated that the accused has fully cooperated with the police so far and remains ready to cooperate fully in the future as well. That is the stance we took," he added. Earlier in the day, Siya and co-accused Chetan were produced before the Vadgaon Maval court after being taken from the Vadgaon Maval Police Station in Lonavala. Siya and Chetan were arrested on June 23 and were remanded to police custody till June 29.

On Sunday, cops took Siya to the Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene and also used a dummy as part of the exercise. It was earlier reported that Siya and Chetan had also rehearsed the crime days before the murder. Ketan's death was initially believed to be an accidental fall, but initial investigations suggested otherwise. Police then arrested Siya and Chetan, and the two have reportedly confessed to the crime. The two had also attempted to kill Ketan just days before the murder took place. Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place in Rajasthan in November this year.

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