Ketan Agarwal murder case: Old video of Siya and Chetan from cricket match surfaces

The duo attended a Market Yard Friends Cricket League (MFCL) match. The MFCL is a premier, community-driven cricket tournament held in Pune. Siya and Chetan are accused of killing her fiance Ketan by pushing him into a gorge from the Lohagad Fort earlier this month.

Amid an investigation into realtor Ketan Agarwal's murder, an undated video has surfaced showing his fiancee Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary watching a cricket match together. According to a report by India Today, the duo attended a Market Yard Friends Cricket League (MFCL) match. The MFCL is a premier, community-driven cricket tournament held in Pune. Siya and Chetan are accused of killing her fiance Ketan by pushing him into a gorge from the Lohagad Fort earlier this month.

The development comes after the police earlier established that the two accused first met through Siya's elder brother, Sahil Goyal, who played cricket with Chetan. Investigators believe that Siya and Chetan met at one of the cricket matches before reconnecting at a common friend's party and eventually entering a relationship.

On Saturday, cops summoned and questioned Siya's brother and parents at the Lonavala Rural Police Station as part of the investigation. This came a day after Sahil Goyal was interrogated by the police for more than 10 hours.

Ketan Agarwal's death was initially believed to be an accidental fall, but the police soon grew suspicious. Cops then arrested Siya and Chetan, and the two have reportedly confessed to the crime. The two had also attempted to kill Ketan just days before the murder took place. Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place in November.