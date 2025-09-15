Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal researched Sonam Raghuvanshi's case, learnt from her mistakes

Ketan's death was initially believed to be an accidental fall, but investigations suggested otherwise. Police then arrested Siya and Chetan, and the two have reportedly confessed to the crime.

Police have made a key revelation in connection to the murder case of Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, who died after a fall from the Lohagad Fort. According to a report by NDTV, police officers associated with the case said that the accused and Ketan's fiancee Siya Goyal had learnt from the mistakes of Sonam Raghuvanshi, who allegedly orchestrated her husband Raja Raghuvanshi's murder last year. Police said they have reasons to believe that Siya came up with a better plan and made better arrangements than Sonam Raghuvanshi as part of the conspiracy.

As per the report, police also said that Siya and Chetan have no visible regret and have not shown any signs of remorse. Cops said the duo, who were allegedly in a relationship, had carried out detailed research while planning the alleged murder. They had also reportedly gone through news reports on the Raja Raghuvanshi murder, which was allegedly planned by his wife Sonam along with her lover. Citing the browsing history of Siya's phone, police said she had checked whether women are beaten in police custody and researched the rights of female prisoners.

Ketan's death was initially believed to be an accidental fall, but investigations suggested otherwise. Police then arrested Siya and Chetan, and the two have reportedly confessed to the crime. The duo had also attempted to kill Ketan just days before the murder took place. Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place in Rajasthan in November this year. The death of Ketan Agarwal, a 25-year-old real estate businessman from a wealthy family, has led to widespread outrage, with his family demanding strict action against the accused.

Meanwhile, a court in Pune has refused the police's request to conduct a polygraph test on Siya and Chetan. The two accused had declined to undergo the examination -- also called the 'lie-detector' test -- and the court said that it cannot be carried out unless the accused consent to it. Both Siya and Chetan are currently lodged in the Yerawada Central Prison in Pune.