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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Did Chetan force Siya to kill fiance? Police probe blackmail angle

Investigators are determining if Chetan used their recorded phone calls and private messages to blackmail Siya and threaten to reveal their relationship to the Agarwal family.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 05:17 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Did Chetan force Siya to kill fiance? Police probe blackmail angle
Ketan and Siya were set to get married later this year.
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In a fresh twist in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, police are now investigating whether his fiancee Siya Goyal's lover Chetan Chaudhary had forced her to kill him. According to a report by NDTV, investigators are determining if Chetan used their recorded phone calls and private messages to blackmail Siya and threaten to reveal their relationship to the Agarwal family. Police are also trying to figure out if Chetan had forced Siya into staying in the murder conspiracy by threatening to reveal her role in an earlier murder attempt in May.

As per the NDTV report, Siya's bank accounts are being audited to check if there is a money angle in the case. Police are probing whether Siya was secretly transferring money to Chetan to fund his surveillance travel, clothing, and logistics for the multiple attempts made to murder Ketan. Forensic teams are tracking whether Siya made any cash withdrawals days ahead of the murder on June 18 to pay off any immediate expenses incurred by Chetan.

Ketan Agarwal, a real estate businessman, was pushed to his death at the Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. The death was initially believed to be an accidental fall, but the police soon grew suspicious. Cops then arrested Siya and Chetan, and the two have reportedly confessed to the crime. The two had also attempted to kill Ketan just days before the murder took place. Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place in November. The families had reportedly booked a palace in Jaipur for Rs 17 crore and also arranged two private planes to fly guests to the wedding. On Thursday, Siya and Chetan were seated face-to-face and questioned by the police. During that time, the two reportedly turned against each other, with each blaming the other for masterminding the crime.

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