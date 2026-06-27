Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal tells police killing fiance felt easier than calling off wedding

Ketan, a real estate businessman, was allegedly pushed to his death from the Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, with the police arresting Siya and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary for the murder.

In the Ketan Agarwal murder case, a shocking confession from accused Siya Goyal has surfaced. Siya allegedly told the police that killing Ketan felt easier than confronting her family and calling off their wedding, NDTV reported citing sources in the Pune Rural Police. Ketan, a real estate businessman, was allegedly pushed to his death from the Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, with the police arresting Siya and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary for the murder.

During police questioning, Siya said that she chose to kill her fiance rather than calling off the wedding as she did not want to hurt her family's sentiments, as per the report. Siya also reportedly told the police that she did not want to marry Ketan and believed that if he was gone, she would get at least three more years before having to think about marriage. Police believe that Siya's boyfriend and co-accused Chetan also wanted another two to three years before marrying Siya, according to an India Today report.

Investigators have also revealed that Chetan knew Siya's brother through cricket matches. Police believe that Siya first met Chetan while accompanying her brother to the matches before the two reconnected at a common friend's party later. Police have said that Siya and Chetan exchanged more than 2,000 phone calls since January, spending nearly 238 hours speaking to each other over the months. The probe has also revealed that Siya and Chetan met at a cafe in Pune on June 17 -- just one day before Ketan's death. Six teams formed by the Pune Police and the Lonavala Police are investigating the sensational murder case.

Ketan's death was initially believed to be an accidental fall, but the police soon grew suspicious. Cops then arrested Siya and Chetan, and the two have reportedly confessed to the crime. The two had also attempted to kill Ketan just days before the murder took place. Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place in November.