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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Accused Chetan Chaudhary's 10-hour timeline on the day of killing

Ketan Agarwal, a real estate businessman, was allegedly pushed to his death from the Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 05:19 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Accused Chetan Chaudhary's 10-hour timeline on the day of killing
Ketan and Siya were set to get married later this year.
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Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary allegedly masterminded the murder of her fiance Ketan Agarwal to avoid an unwanted arranged marriage, according to investigators associated with the sensational case. Now, a detailed timeline of the murder conspiracy from the day of the crime has surfaced, NDTV reported citing sources close to the matter. Ketan Agarwal, a real estate businessman, was allegedly pushed to his death from the Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. Here's how the plan unfolded.

Going offline: Chetan Chaudhary kicked off his elaborate plan by disabling his mobile data to stop cell towers from creating a geographic GPS trail of his route to the Lohagad Fort.

Alibi plan: Chetan left his mobile phone at his shop and told his workers to answer all incoming calls so that he could trick investigators into believing that he never left the place. He also reportedly borrowed an employee's phone to handle necessary communication while on his way to the Lohagad Fort.

Hoodie blunder: In an attempt to conceal his identity, Chetan wore a thick winter hoodie despite the sweltering 33 degree Celsius summer heat, giving investigators a huge clue in the case.

Execution of crime: After reaching a secluded cliff near the Vinchu Kata ridge, Siya sat down as a visual cue. Chetan then stepped out of hiding and pushed Ketan to his death.

Back online: Chetan reportedly turned his mobile data back on after a break of 10 hours and 40 minutes.

However, Chetan's alibi plan backfired as investigators grew suspicious about the prolonged online inactivity, found out about his winter attire on CCTV footage, and confirmed with callers that someone else was answering his phone on the day of the crime. Ketan's death was initially believed to be an accidental fall, but initial investigations suggested otherwise. Cops then arrested Siya and Chetan, and the two have reportedly confessed to the crime. The two had also attempted to kill Ketan just days before the murder took place. Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place in Rajasthan in November this year.

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