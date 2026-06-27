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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal did not want to marry another three years, police say

Investigators have also revealed that Chetan knew Siya's elder brother through cricket matches. Police believe that Siya first met Chetan while accompanying her brother to the matches before they reconnected later.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 04:14 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal did not want to marry another three years, police say
Ketan and Siya were set to get married later this year.
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In connection to the Ketan Agarwal murder case, police have reportedly said the motive was not money or revenge, but time. According to a report by India Today, accused Siya Goyal has told the police that she did not want to marry Ketan and believed that if he was killed, she would get at least three more years before having to think about marriage. Police reportedly believe that Siya's boyfriend and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary also wanted another two to three years before marrying Siya.

As per the report, police said that Siya and Chetan traveled with some friends to Udaipur in January, weeks before she got engaged to Ketan. It has been reported that Chetan is originally from Rajasthan. Investigators have also revealed that Chetan knew Siya's elder brother through cricket matches. Police believe that Siya first met Chetan while accompanying her brother to the matches before they reconnected later.

Police have said that Siya and Chetan exchanged more than 2,000 phone calls since January, spending nearly 238 hours speaking to each other over the months. The probe has also revealed that Siya and Chetan met at a cafe in Pune on June 17 -- just one day before Ketan's death. That meeting reportedly last nearly one hour. Siya and Chetan also deleted chats from their mobile phones both before and after killing Ketan, cops said. As part of the investigation, police questioned Siya's brother, Sahil Goyal, for nearly 10 hours on Friday.

Ketan's death was initially believed to be an accidental fall, but the police soon grew suspicious. Cops then arrested Siya and Chetan, and the two have reportedly confessed to the crime. The two had also attempted to kill Ketan just days before the murder took place. Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place in November. The families had reportedly booked a palace in Jaipur for Rs 17 crore and also arranged two private planes to fly guests to the wedding.

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