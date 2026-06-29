Ketan Murder Case: Investigators probe money trail, Siya allegedly took Rs 1 crore from victim, gave it to 'lover' Chetan

Investigators believe they wanted the public attention on the case to fade and for Chetan to achieve financial stability during that time.

In the Ketan Agarwal murder probe, investigators allege the accused had a long-term plan beyond the killing. Pune realtor Ketan’s wife Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary had reportedly mapped out their future, from when they’d marry to how they’d avoid raising suspicion after his death.

According to police, the duo planned to remain separated for about three years after the murder.

Why Siya gave Rs 1 crore to Chetan?

Investigators believe they wanted the public attention on the case to fade and for Chetan to achieve financial stability during that time. Only then, officials say, did they intend to marry with Siya’s family’s consent.

The financial probe has revealed a suspected money trail. As per police sources quoted by NDTV, Ketan had given Siya around Rs 1 crore for wedding expenses. Investigators allege the money was never used for the wedding and was instead given to Chetan, who planned to invest it in his career and business.

Accused Siya Goyal, 20, and Chetan Chaudhary, 22, allegedly killed Ketan by pushing him into a gorge at Lohagad Fort, Pune, on June 18. Both are currently under arrest.

Siya gave hidden signals to Chetan before killing Ketan: Police

Police believe the murder was planned over several weeks. Investigators say the couple had even set a specific signal to mark the moment of attack.

Officials said Siya’s role was to sit down, either pretending to drink water or fix her shoelaces. That was the pre-decided signal for Chetan to push Ketan into the gorge. Police believe this was planned to keep Siya away from the edge so Ketan couldn’t drag her down if he struggled.

“The signal was chosen deliberately so that Goyal would not be within the victim’s reach during the fatal push. They feared that if Chetan pushed Ketan and the latter tried to grab Siya while falling, she too could fall into the gorge. The plan was made keeping her safety in mind," an official told PTI.

Investigators have also tracked Chetan’s movements on the day of the murder. Police say he rode a scooter nearly 90 km from Pune to Lohagad Fort instead of using a car, allegedly to avoid toll plaza cameras recording his vehicle. The scooter has been seized.'

Another key piece of evidence being looked at is a phone call between the accused just before the incident. Call detail records show Siya called Chetan about 34 minutes before Ketan died, police sources said. Investigators believe this was the final coordination before the alleged murder.

Police have further learned the plan was set by the end of May. Sources said Goyal first tried to push Agarwal off a cliff on June 14, but he managed to save himself by holding onto a bush. She allegedly then fabricated a snake incident to pass off the push as accidental.

In their second attempt on June 18, Chaudhary followed them to the fort so Agarwal would have no chance to escape.