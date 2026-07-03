FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
₹52,000 Crore Defence Boost! India Approves Missiles, Anti-Drone Systems & More

₹52,000 Crore Defence Boost! India Approves Missiles, Anti-Drone Systems & More

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary used code words in chats, police say

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya, Chetan used code words in chats

England name 16-member squad for India ODIs; Jofra Archer set for first 50-over match in eight months

England name 16-member squad for India ODIs; Jofra Archer set for first 50-over

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy

Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy

Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT

Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary used code words in chats, police say

Ketan died at the Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, with the police arresting his fiancee Siya and co-accused Chetan for allegedly killing him.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 09:26 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary used code words in chats, police say
Ketan and Siya were set to get married later this year.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In connection to the Ketan Agarwal murder case, police have found that accused Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary had used code words to communicate in phone chats. As part of the investigation, police have also seized a second mobile phone belonging to Siya. Ketan died at the Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, with the police arresting his fiancee Siya and co-accused Chetan for allegedly killing him.

According to a report by India Today, investigators are trying to decipher the coded conversations exchanged between Siya and Chetan before and after the alleged crime. On Friday, a court in Pune remanded Siya and Chetan to judicial custody for fourteen days, lasting until July 16. The two were earlier remanded to police custody till July 3. The prosecution had sought an extension of the police remand during the hearing on Friday, but the court declined.

It was earlier reported that Siya had kept Ketan's mobile phone for some time after he was allegedly pushed to his death. Police are examining whether any data, messages, or other potential evidence was deleted or tempered with after the victim's death and before the phone was handed over to his family.

Ketan Agarwal's death

Ketan's death was initially believed to be an accidental fall, but investigations suggested otherwise. Police then arrested Siya and Chetan, and the two have reportedly confessed to the crime. The duo had also attempted to kill Ketan just days before the murder took place. Earlier, on separate occasions, the police took both the accused, Siya and Chetan, to the Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene. Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place in Rajasthan in November this year. The death of Ketan Agarwal, a 25-year-old real estate businessman from a wealthy family, has led to widespread outrage, with his family demanding strict action against the accused.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary used code words in chats, police say
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya, Chetan used code words in chats
E-rickshaw shutdown stunt: Govt directs Google, Apple to remove 7 apps from their platforms
E-rickshaw shutdown stunt: Govt directs Google, Apple to remove 7 apps
England name 16-member squad for India ODIs; Jofra Archer set for first 50-over match in eight months
England name 16-member squad for India ODIs; Jofra Archer set for first 50-over
Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab 95, stuck with CBFC over 127 cuts, is retitled Satluj; finally releases on this OTT platform
Diljit Dosanjh's Punjab 95 is retitled Satluj, is now out on this OTT platform
Who is Anil Srivastava? BJP leader accused of molesting, threatening lady doctor at Madhya Pradesh hospital
Who is Anil Srivastava? BJP leader accused of molesting, threatening lady doctor
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT
Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement