Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary used code words in chats, police say

Ketan died at the Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, with the police arresting his fiancee Siya and co-accused Chetan for allegedly killing him.

In connection to the Ketan Agarwal murder case, police have found that accused Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary had used code words to communicate in phone chats. As part of the investigation, police have also seized a second mobile phone belonging to Siya. Ketan died at the Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18, with the police arresting his fiancee Siya and co-accused Chetan for allegedly killing him.

According to a report by India Today, investigators are trying to decipher the coded conversations exchanged between Siya and Chetan before and after the alleged crime. On Friday, a court in Pune remanded Siya and Chetan to judicial custody for fourteen days, lasting until July 16. The two were earlier remanded to police custody till July 3. The prosecution had sought an extension of the police remand during the hearing on Friday, but the court declined.

It was earlier reported that Siya had kept Ketan's mobile phone for some time after he was allegedly pushed to his death. Police are examining whether any data, messages, or other potential evidence was deleted or tempered with after the victim's death and before the phone was handed over to his family.

Ketan Agarwal's death

Ketan's death was initially believed to be an accidental fall, but investigations suggested otherwise. Police then arrested Siya and Chetan, and the two have reportedly confessed to the crime. The duo had also attempted to kill Ketan just days before the murder took place. Earlier, on separate occasions, the police took both the accused, Siya and Chetan, to the Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene. Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a grand wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place in Rajasthan in November this year. The death of Ketan Agarwal, a 25-year-old real estate businessman from a wealthy family, has led to widespread outrage, with his family demanding strict action against the accused.