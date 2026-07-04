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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary refuse to undergo 'lie-detector' test

The matter came up before Judicial Magistrate First Class AM Vibhute as lawyers representing the accused opposed the police's request for a polygraph examination, which remains a controversial practice.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 07:19 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary refuse to undergo 'lie-detector' test
Ketan and Siya were set to get married later this year.
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A court in Pune on Friday refused police's request to conduct a polygraph test on Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary in the murder case of her fiance Ketan Agarwal. The two accused had declined to undergo the examination -- also called lie-detector test -- and the court said that it cannot be carried out unless the accused consent to it. The court sent Siya and Chetan to 14 days of judicial custody, and both were subsequently shifted to the Yerawada Prison in Pune.

The matter came up before Judicial Magistrate First Class AM Vibhute as lawyers representing the accused opposed the police's request for a polygraph examination, which remains a controversial practice. During the hearing, the police told the court that data deleted from the mobile phones of both the accused had been recovered. Investigators reportedly said the recovered data included chats carrying codewords.

Meanwhile, the police suspect that Siya and Chetan had allegedly discussed their plan to kill Ketan with a third person -- a former classmate of Chetan's. The accused had also reportedly invited him to the Lohagad Fort on the day of Ketan's alleged murder on June 18. But the youth reportedly declined the invitation and advised Siya and Chetan not to go ahead with their plan. Officials have found that the person was in regular touch with Chetan since the last week of May. Police are currently verifying this information as part of the investigation.

Ketan Agarwal's death

Ketan's death was initially believed to be an accidental fall, but investigations suggested otherwise. Police then arrested Siya and Chetan, and the two have reportedly confessed to the crime. The duo had also attempted to kill Ketan just days before the murder took place. Earlier, the police took both the accused, Siya and Chetan, to the Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene. Siya and Ketan had announced their engagement in February, and a wedding ceremony was scheduled to take place in Rajasthan in November this year. The death of Ketan Agarwal, a 25-year-old real estate businessman from a wealthy family, has led to widespread outrage, with his family demanding strict action against the accused.

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