Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: 'Hair patch reason to kill?' Victim's father seeks death for Siya

Ketan’s father said the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured him that his son's murder case would be fast-tracked and an SIT had been formed.

In a major development in Ketan Agarwal's murder case, Vishal Agarwal has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the death penalty for the accused Siya and Chetan Chaudhary. He questioned whether a hair patch could be the reason behind the murder of his 26-year-old son, while he spoke to reporters, as per ANI reports.

'Hair patch, is this a reason to kill someone? asks deceased Ketan Agarwal's father

"The CM assured me that this case will be fast-tracked. I have been told that an SIT has been formed in the case," he told reporters. When asked if Ketan's wig was one of the reasons that pushed Siya to the murder plot. He retorted, "We had cleared to them (Siya Goyal's family) that Ketan used a small patch of wig on his head. Is this a reason to kill someone?" he questioned.

Speculation about who was willing to go to Lohagad Fort for the trek, the victim's father clarified, "As per my information, Siya wanted to go on the trek."

#WATCH | Pune | Ketan Agarwal murder case | The deceased's father, Vishal Agarwal, met Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Pune today. He says, "I have urged the CM that the accused should at least get the death penalty. The CM assured me that this case will be fast-tracked. I… pic.twitter.com/qWrRH1XIyY — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2026

Earlier, Ketan's father questioned the motive, saying, “If she didn't want to get married, she could have simply refused.” Called it a “cruel mindset” and demanded a fast-track trial with the “strictest possible punishment” to set an example. He also recalled that a Bali trip was planned for 6th, but only Ketan’s passport was stolen, forcing him to return from the airport. On the other hand, Ketan's mother said Siya “betrayed me and lied” despite frequent meetings, shopping, and dinners together, adding that she never suspected Siya.

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Probe underway

Ketan Agarwal, 26, died on June 18 after a fall from Lohagad Fort near Pune. His fiancée, Siya Goyal, initially reported he slipped. Police investigation later found he was allegedly pushed to death. Lonavala Rural Police registered a murder case and arrested Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary. Pune Rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill said both confessed during interrogation. Police say the two conspired and pushed Ketan from the fort.

Technical evidence, witness statements, and sources revealed that Siya and Chetan knew each other for a year and planned the act. Chetan reached the fort on a two-wheeler. Both went up together, allegedly hit Ketan with an object, and threw him down.

Ketan and Siya got engaged in February. The case is now in court. Police investigation is ongoing.