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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: FIR filed by father reveals exact sequence of events, Siya's plan to kill her fiancé

The investigation into businessman Ketan Agarwal murder case has revealed many key details, but the FIR filed by the deceased's father holds critical details giving a timeline and exact sequence of events leading upto Ketan's death.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 12:06 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: FIR filed by father reveals exact sequence of events, Siya's plan to kill her fiancé
FIR filed by father reveals exact sequence of events and how Siya planned to kill Ketan
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The investigation into businessman Ketan Agarwal murder case has revealed many key details, but the FIR filed by the deceased's father holds critical details surrounding allegations, events that took place just before his death and others. 

What is in FIR filed by Ketan's father?

Vishal Agarwal, Ketan's father, had alleged that his son's fiancee, Siya Goyal, showed "erratic behaviour" before the couple went to Lohagad Fort near Pune in the FIR filed with Pune police and there, she and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, pushed Ketan off a cliff to his death.

FIR reveals sequence of events before June 18 fall

The FIR gave Ketan Agarwal murder case timeline. Ketan Agarwal's father filed the FIR on June 23 in which he claimed that Ketan had recently confided in his family that Siya Goyal's recent behaviour had turned erratic, like throwing tantrums and arguing with him over minor issues. He further alleged that a major argument broke out between the two when Ketan refused to go on the Lohagad Fort on June 4 which angered Siya and she persistently demanded her fiance take her there.

According to the FIR, on the night of June 17, Siya Goyal called Ketan Agarwal on WhatsApp and citing her birthday, which was two days away, to persuade his reluctant family to allow them to visit the fort the next day, on June 18.

Ketan's mother, Rakhi Agarwal, initially said no to the trip request, as per the FIR, adding the 19-year-old then took the chance to speak directly to his mother to convince her for the plan.

In the morning of on June 18 Ketan Agarwal left home, went to pick up Siya Goyal from Kiwale bridge on the Pune-Mumbai highway and they both headed towards the fort. At 10.45 am, Siya Goyal called her fiance's mother, to inform her that Ketan had accidentally fallen into a gorge at Lohagad Fort. Locals and the police rushed to the spot to find him in the gorge and took him to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

On June 21, Ketan Agarwal's father and relatives visited the spot where he was fallen and derived that the location was such that it was highly improbable for Ketan to slip accidentally, according to the FIR. His friends, Navdeep Jindal and Tarun Mittal, accompanied the family to inspect the cliff.

The family also claimed that Siya Goyal's phone was constantly busy and that she often mentioned Chetan Chaudhary's name as her friend. which led them to believe the two were involved in a romantic relationship.

The FIR further alleged that the two accused, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, decided to kill Ketan Agarwal as they saw him as an obstacle to their relationship. The Lonavala Rural police station filed the FIR under various charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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