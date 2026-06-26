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Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Father rejects hair patch theory, says Siya knew before engagement

Ketan Agarwal's father has dismissed claims that his son's hair patch was the motive behind his alleged murder, saying fiancée Siya Goyal knew about it before their engagement.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 06:35 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Father rejects hair patch theory, says Siya knew before engagement
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The father of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly murdered by his fiancée and her boyfriend, has rejected claims that his son's hair patch was the reason behind the crime. Vishal Agarwal said Ketan had been open about wearing a small hair patch and that Siya Goyal and her family were informed about it before the engagement.

"It is true that Ketan wore a small patch of wig. Siya and her family had been informed about it before the engagement. If she had any issues, she should have refused the marriage. What was the need to kill my son?" Vishal Agarwal told reporters.

His statement comes after speculation emerged that Siya was unhappy after discovering Ketan wore a hair patch. However, investigators have maintained that this alone does not explain the alleged murder.

Murder at Lohagad Fort

According to police, 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal was killed on June 18 during a trek to Pune's historic Lohagad Fort. Authorities allege that Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, pushed Ketan into a nearly 300-foot gorge and attempted to portray the incident as an accidental fall while he was taking photographs.

Police have described the crime as premeditated, claiming the accused had allegedly made multiple unsuccessful attempts to eliminate Ketan before the fatal incident.

Vishal Agarwal also disputed claims made by Siya's family that Ketan had insisted on the trek. "As per my information, it was Siya who wanted to go on the trek," he said.

Families present conflicting versions

Siya Goyal's parents have defended their daughter, saying she had repeatedly expressed her willingness to marry Ketan. Her mother claimed the family had asked Siya several times before finalising the marriage and she consistently agreed.

The family also denied that Siya was involved in another relationship or had shown any reluctance toward the wedding. They further alleged that Ketan had insisted on the trek despite Siya initially wanting to skip it because of a family function the following day.

Meanwhile, police say both Siya and Chetan told investigators that the murder plan was discussed before the trip, with Chetan allegedly encouraging Siya to eliminate Ketan.

Fast-track trial demanded

As the investigation continues, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Ketan's family and accepted their demand for a fast-track trial. The government has also agreed to appoint senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor in the case. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are expected to file further evidence as the case progresses.

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