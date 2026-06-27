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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Family, residents hold candlelight march demanding justice | WATCH

Ketan Agarwal's family members and society residents have held a candlelight march in Pimpri-Chinchwad to pay tribute to him. The people were seen carrying placards demanding justice for Ketan.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 11:42 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Family, residents hold candlelight march demanding justice | WATCH
Ketan Agarwal murder case: Family, residents hold candlelight march demanding justice (ANI)
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Ketan Agarwal's murder case has shocked the nation after he was allegedly pushed off a cliff at Pune's Lohagarh Fort on June 18, allegedly by his fiancée, just months before their wedding. While the accused have been arrested, the police investigation is ongoing, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case, the incident has sparked widespread public outrage with people taking to the streets to demand justice for Ketan. 

People hold march demanding justice for Ketan

Ketan Agarwal's family members and society residents have held a candlelight march in Pimpri-Chinchwad to pay tribute to him. The people were seen carrying placards demanding justice for Ketan.

A family member, who was part of the march, told ANI, "When the other party, Siya Goyal’s entire family, came regarding the wedding, they were told everything about Ketan; nothing was hidden from them. If she had any issues, why didn't she say so? She spent so much time with him—going out, dining together, doing everything—so why didn't she raise any objections then? Our only question is: if she didn't like our son, why didn't she just say 'no' on the very first day? We simply want justice for our child and our family; that is all we expect from the government."

Ketan's family joins candlelight march

Ketan Agarwal's parents Rakhi Agarwal and Vishal Agarwal also joined the candlelight march in Pimpri-Chinchwad to pay tribute to him. 

"I have just one appeal. My 26-year-old son was killed for no apparent reason--a reason that remains unknown to this day. My child was not at fault in any way. I had set out to arrange his marriage and bring a daughter-in-law into the family; I never imagined I would lose my child instead. I appeal to everyone to ensure he gets justice and that his killers get the death sentence," Ketan's father, Vishal Agarwal, told reporters.

Expressing confidence in the investigation, he added, "I have full faith in the law and order system. I am completely satisfied with their efforts. I am grateful to everyone supporting me, and I hope you will continue to stand by me until the accused are punished."

Lonavala Rural Police, investigating the alleged murder of Ketan Agrawal, suspect that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, was unwilling to get married at this stage of her life and was allegedly under family pressure to marry the victim. Ketan Agrawal's fiancee, Siya Goyal and her friend Chetan Chaudhary were arrested on June 23 and are currently in seven-day police custody till June 29 while further investigation continues.

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