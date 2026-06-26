FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Esha Deol says she misses love after separation from Bharat Takhtani: 'Breakups happen...'

Esha Deol says she misses love after separation from Bharat Takhtani

Orry carries Rs 17 lakh Louis Vuitton Lobster bag on Laughter Chefs; netizens react: 'Urfii ka chota bhai'

Orry carries Rs 17 lakh Louis Vuitton Lobster bag on Laughter Chefs

Land Is Inventory. Capital Is Oxygen

Land Is Inventory. Capital Is Oxygen

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality

Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Did victim family's 'influence and wealth' push Siya to conspire? Accused's statement out

New information came out during custodial questioning, where Goyal and Chaudhary first accused each other of planning the murder before allegedly confessing to their individual roles in the crime.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 11:17 AM IST

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Did victim family's 'influence and wealth' push Siya to conspire? Accused's statement out
File Photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Siya Goyal, accused of killing fiancé Ketan Agarwal along with her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary at Lohagad Fort near Pune, Maharashtra, has told investigators she told him she didn’t want to marry him, but he refused to call off the wedding.

New information came out during custodial questioning, where Goyal and Chaudhary first accused each other of planning the murder before allegedly confessing to their individual roles in the crime.

However, sources added that Siya told officials she was in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary.

Did victim family's 'influence and wealth' push Siya to conspire?

A Pune Rural Police officer said Goyal told investigators she had clearly informed Agarwal that she didn’t want to marry him. After he refused to call off the engagement, she allegedly planned to kill him.

Siya claimed that when she said she didn’t want to marry Ketan, he told her his family was “influential and wealthy” and that she “would not be able to escape” the marriage, even if she tried to run away.

However, Siya’s statements are still under judicial review and part of the ongoing legal process.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Esha Deol says she misses love after separation from Bharat Takhtani: 'Breakups happen...'
Esha Deol says she misses love after separation from Bharat Takhtani
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Did victim family's 'influence and wealth' push Siya to conspire? Accused's statement out
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Did victim family's 'influence and wealth' push Siya?
Orry carries Rs 17 lakh Louis Vuitton Lobster bag on Laughter Chefs; netizens react: 'Urfii ka chota bhai'
Orry carries Rs 17 lakh Louis Vuitton Lobster bag on Laughter Chefs
Land Is Inventory. Capital Is Oxygen
Land Is Inventory. Capital Is Oxygen
Welcome To The Jungle Review: Akshay Kumar Leads The Madness In A Bigger, Wilder And Funnier Welcome Adventure
Welcome To The Jungle Review: Akshay Kumar Leads The Madness In A Bigger, Wilder
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement