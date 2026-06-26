Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Did victim family's 'influence and wealth' push Siya to conspire? Accused's statement out

New information came out during custodial questioning, where Goyal and Chaudhary first accused each other of planning the murder before allegedly confessing to their individual roles in the crime.

Siya Goyal, accused of killing fiancé Ketan Agarwal along with her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary at Lohagad Fort near Pune, Maharashtra, has told investigators she told him she didn’t want to marry him, but he refused to call off the wedding.

New information came out during custodial questioning, where Goyal and Chaudhary first accused each other of planning the murder before allegedly confessing to their individual roles in the crime.

However, sources added that Siya told officials she was in a relationship with Chetan Chaudhary.

Did victim family's 'influence and wealth' push Siya to conspire?

A Pune Rural Police officer said Goyal told investigators she had clearly informed Agarwal that she didn’t want to marry him. After he refused to call off the engagement, she allegedly planned to kill him.

Siya claimed that when she said she didn’t want to marry Ketan, he told her his family was “influential and wealthy” and that she “would not be able to escape” the marriage, even if she tried to run away.

However, Siya’s statements are still under judicial review and part of the ongoing legal process.