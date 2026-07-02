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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Crime scene recreated, lie detector test next for Siya, Chetan

The prime accused in Ketan Agarwal murder case, Siya Goyal, has agreed to have her polygraph test, in a major breakthrough in the high-profile murder case. Now, the police will conduct a lie detector test on both Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 09:05 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Crime scene recreated, lie detector test next for Siya, Chetan
Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary will undergo lie detector test
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As the investigation into Pune-based realtor Ketan Agarwal continues, a new development has come wherein the prime accused in the case, Siya Goyal, has agreed to have her polygraph test, in a major breakthrough in the high-profile murder case. Now, the police will conduct a lie detector test on both Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary.

Police have initiated the legal process required for conducting the tests, with the public prosecutor verifying that the procedure is underway.

 

 

 

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