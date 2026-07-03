Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Court sends Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary to 14-day judicial custody, here's all you need to know

After their police custody ended, the accused appeared before the Vadgaon Maval court. The police requested a remand extension and permission to conduct polygraph tests on both.

A Maharashtra court on Friday ordered 14-day judicial custody for Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary in the Ketan Agarwal murder case.

After their police custody ended, the accused appeared before the Vadgaon Maval court. The police requested a remand extension and permission to conduct polygraph tests on both.

What did the court say?

The prosecution asked for a three-day extension of police custody, saying that chats found on Goyal and Chaudhary’s phones included symbols and coded language that required more custodial questioning to decode.

Defense counsel objected, stating that the police had been given adequate time for the probe and that more custodial interrogation was not justified.

The court heard both arguments, rejected the prosecution’s request, and remanded the accused to judicial custody till July 16.

According to police, on July 2, Siya Goyal was taken to a location in Pune where she and Chetan Chaudhary had allegedly simulated pushing her fiancé Ketan Agarwal off a cliff at Lohagad Fort.

Goyal (20) and Chaudhary (22) are accused of pushing Agarwal to his death from a cliff at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. Agarwal and Goyal were engaged and were scheduled to marry in November this year.

(This is a developing story)