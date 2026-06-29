Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Cab driver makes starting revelations related to missing passport

The cab driver who took Ketan Agrawal and Siya Goyal to Mumbai Airport has claimed that Siya stopped on the expressway and took an unidentified item from the car boot before Ketan's passport mysteriously went missing.

A new twist has emerged in the investigation into businessman Ketan Agrawal's death, with the cab driver who took him and his fiancée Siya Goyal to Mumbai Airport making important claims about the journey.

The driver's statement has gained significance as investigators suspect that Ketan's passport did not go missing accidentally but was deliberately made to disappear.

Cab Driver Recalls The Journey To Mumbai Airport

Cab driver Vaibhav Jadhav, speaking exclusively to Aaj Tak correspondent Shrikrishna Panchal, said he picked up the passengers from Pune at around 10 am on June 6. According to him, Siya was initially unwilling to get into the cab and was persuaded by her brother, Sahil, to sit inside. The vehicle later reached Ravet, where Ketan joined the journey.

Siya Allegedly Asked To Stop On Expressway

Jadhav claimed that while travelling on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Siya requested a halt at a food mall for tea. About 10 minutes later, she returned and asked him to open the car's boot. The driver alleged that Siya then took something out of her purse while standing near the boot. However, he said he did not know what the item was.

After another 15 to 20 minutes, the passengers returned and the journey to Mumbai Airport continued.

Passport Reported Missing At Airport

After dropping the group at Mumbai Airport, Jadhav said he had barely travelled around 200 metres when he received a call saying that a small bag had been left behind in the cab. He immediately returned and handed over the bag.

The driver further claimed that after driving another 500 metres, he got another call saying that Ketan's passport might have fallen inside the cab. Jadhav said he had already checked the vehicle and informed them that the passport was not there.

He alleged that he was then asked to make a video call and show the entire cab, but the passport still could not be found.

Ketan And Sahil Searched The Cab

According to the driver, he was later asked to return to the airport again. There, Ketan and Sahil personally searched the vehicle. Despite checking the cab thoroughly, the passport remained missing.

After the search, everyone left the airport.

Jadhav also claimed that Siya and her brother had been arguing throughout the drive from Pune to Ravet, before Ketan joined the trip.

Missing Passport Under Investigation

The missing passport has now become a key part of the investigation into Ketan Agrawal's death. Police suspect that the disappearance of the document was linked to a larger conspiracy that eventually ended with the 26-year-old's death at Lohagad Fort.

Ketan and Siya, who got engaged in February, were supposed to travel to Bali on June 6 for a pre-wedding photoshoot. However, the trip was cancelled after Ketan realised that his passport was missing at Mumbai Airport.

Earlier, Pune Rural Police alleged that Siya had stolen and destroyed Ketan's passport to prevent him from travelling abroad and that the act was allegedly part of a wider plan.

Father Raises Questions Over Missing Passport

Ketan's father, Vishal Agrawal, has also questioned the circumstances surrounding the disappearance of the passport.

"They were supposed to go from Mumbai to Bali, Indonesia, on June 6 for a pre-wedding shoot. While leaving home, only four people were in the car. Everyone checked their passports while sitting in the car, and all the passports, currency, credit cards, driving licences and other valuables were kept in a single pouch. That pouch was in the car itself," he said.

"After arriving at the airport, everyone had their passports except Ketan. Only Ketan's passport got stolen. Because of that, he couldn't go and had to return from the airport," he added.

Police Recreate Death Scene At Lohagad Fort

On Sunday morning, police took Siya Goyal to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene. According to officials, she was brought to the fort at around 6.30 am as investigators attempted to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to Ketan's death on June 18.

A mannequin was used during the exercise and was pushed off the fort walls to recreate the alleged fall.

Father's Emotional Appeal For Witnesses To Come Forward

A day earlier, Ketan Agrawal's father participated in a candlelight march seeking justice for his son. Addressing residents, family members and friends gathered at Belmondo Society in Gahunje near Pune, Vishal Agrawal appealed to people who were present at Lohagad Fort on June 18 to come forward and help investigators.

He said several people may have witnessed the incident or events surrounding it but have not yet approached the police.