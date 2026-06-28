Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Accused Siya Goel, Chetan Chaudhary taken to crime scene for recreation of events

Pune Rural Police on Sunday took the two accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene, officials said. Siyal Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were taken to the Lohagad Fort, where Ketan died after allegedly being pushed off a cliff.

Pune Rural Police on Sunday took the two accused in the Ketan Agarwal murder case to Lohagad Fort to recreate the crime scene, officials said. Siyal Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were taken to the Lohagad Fort, where Ketan died after allegedly being pushed off a cliff.

Accused taken to fort

The police also used a dummy matching the victim's weight to reconstruct how the incident unfolded. DSP Gajanan Tompe told ANI, "This morning, we brought Siya Goyal to the location, and the scene was reconstructed based on her account of the events. We created a dummy of the same weight of the victim, Ketan for scene reconstruction."

Speaking to ANI, Pune Rural Police SP Sandeep Singh Gill said, "The accused have been taken to the Lohagad Fort, specifically to the spot where the incident occurred, to recreate the scene. The entire sequence of events is being reconstructed: the route taken, where the accused positioned themselves, the specific actions performed, and how the incident unfolded. The accused has provided details regarding this."

Visuals from the spot showed police personnel walking the accused through the fort area as part of the reconstruction.

Police seize accused Chetan's two-wheeler

Later, police took Sia Goyal to the Lonavala Police station as the investigation continues. Meanwhile, Lonavala Rural Police seized the two-wheeler vehicle of accused Chetan Chaudhary in connection with the ongoing investigation into the murder case of 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal in Lohagad Fort.

According to police, the two-wheeler was allegedly used by the accused, Chetan, to travel from Pune to Lohagad Fort. In addition to the vehicle, authorities have also recovered the hoodie and headphones that the accused was wearing on the day of the incident.

Lonavala Police confirmed that a forensic examination has been conducted on the seized two-wheeler and the clothing worn by the accused on the day of the incident.

Earlier, parents of the prime accused, Siya Goyal, Pravin Goyal and Pooja Goyal, visited the Lonavala police station for questioning.

Following the incident, the Maharashtra government approved the setting up of a fast-track court and appointed senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor in the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)