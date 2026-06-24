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Ketan Agarwal murder case: Accused Chetan Chaudhary's father says he is being 'falsely framed'

Babulal Chaudhary, the father of the accused Chetan Chaudhary, said that his son had no role in the tragedy that unfolded at the Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 08:59 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal murder case: Accused Chetan Chaudhary's father says he is being 'falsely framed'
Ketan and Siya were set to get married later this year.
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As the investigation into the death of real estate businessman Ketan Agarwal continues, the family of one of the prime accused has come forward to defend his innocence. Babulal Chaudhary, the father of the accused Chetan Chaudhary, said that his son had no role in the tragedy that unfolded at the Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Babulal Chaudhary claimed his son was being made a scapegoat in the case. He said Chetan had informed him that he was heading out for a meeting. "We have never seen the girl in question and know absolutely nothing about her," Babulal said, referring to Ketan's fiancee, Siya Goyal, who has also been arrested in the case. "In fact, I only found out her name, Siya, yesterday. He is being falsely framed and has no involvement in this matter."

According to Babulal, Chetan has maintained that he was a bystander to the incident. "He clearly told us that he did not push the boy and was standing far away. The girl was the one standing right there when the boy fell," he said, adding that he does not know whether Siya pushed Ketan.

Babulal also alleged that his family had received conflicting signals from the law enforcement about the nature of the case. "The police have informed us that this is a minor issue and is actually a case of fraud," he said. "They assured us they would release the child to us within two hours," he added.

Contrary to the claims of the Chaudhary family, the Pune Police have built a case against both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary. The police investigation has indicated a planned conspiracy in the case. The sensational case was earlier registered as an accidental death. Police have since booked Siya and Chetan on charges of murder and criminal conspiracy. Both have been sent to police custody until June 29. Ketan and Siya were set to get married later this year.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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