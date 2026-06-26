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Ketan Agarwal murder case: 26/11 prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam to fight victim's case

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appointed senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam in the case as a special public prosecutor. He is known for leading the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 07:19 PM IST

Ketan Agarwal murder case: 26/11 prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam to fight victim's case
Ujjwal Nikam will fight for Ketan Agarwal's family in the Lohagarh Fort murder case (ANI)
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured Ketan Agarwal's family of awarding "harshest punishment" to those found guilty. During a meeting with them, the CM also confirmed that the family's demand for the appointment of senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as a special public prosecutor in the case would be fulfilled.

Ujjwal Nikam is a well-known name in the Indian judiciary as he previously served as the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, along with \leading several high-profile prosecutions. 

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