Ketan Agarwal murder case: 26/11 prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam to fight victim's case

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has appointed senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam in the case as a special public prosecutor. He is known for leading the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured Ketan Agarwal's family of awarding "harshest punishment" to those found guilty. During a meeting with them, the CM also confirmed that the family's demand for the appointment of senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as a special public prosecutor in the case would be fulfilled.

Ujjwal Nikam is a well-known name in the Indian judiciary as he previously served as the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, along with \leading several high-profile prosecutions.