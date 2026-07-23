Ketan Agarwal Case: Siya Goyal reveals why she did not elope with lover Chetan Sharma

Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary, allegedly killed her fiancé, Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort on June 18 after dropping a "risky" plan just to injure him.

Pune police say Siya Goyal, 20, and her lover Chetan Chaudhary, 22, first planned to injure her fiancé Ketan Agarwal to delay their wedding. They later dropped that idea as 'risky' and allegedly pushed him into a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18. Both are now in judicial custody.

What police say about the plan

Pune residents Siya and Ketan became engaged in February. November was set aside for their wedding in Jaipur. Siya did not want to elope, according to the police, since she did not want to dishonour Ketan's family or bring shame to her own. In order to delay the marriage, she and Chetan originally talked about injuring Ketan in an accident. They said it was too dangerous. The urgency increased before the couple's scheduled eight-day trip to Bali, which began on June 6, police told PTI. According to investigators, Siya and Chetan were afraid that Ketan would expose them if he survived and discovered their scheme. They decided to 'eliminate him' at that point.

According to the police, the plan was prepared over several weeks. The two allegedly searched the internet, watched suspenseful movies, and spoke about how to make the death appear to be an accident. They allegedly went to several locations, such as Visapur Fort and Tiger Point in Lonavala. After exchanging pictures, they ultimately decided on Lohagad Fort since it would leave no trace. According to police, Siya and Ketan went to Lohagad on May 31, perhaps to scout the area. Later, on June 3, she attempted to take him once more, but his family intervened because the trip to Bali was approaching. Additionally, investigators claim that on a trip to Mumbai, Siya stole Ketan's passport, causing the trip to Bali to be cancelled.

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Failed attempt and arrest

On June 14, police believe there was an unsuccessful attempt. According to the police, Ketan was allegedly shoved by Siya, but he managed to survive by holding onto a shrub. Then she told him that in order to protect him from a snake, she had shoved him. Ketan was allegedly forced into a gorge at Lohagad Fort on June 18. Siya informed his family that he had slipped while hiking. On June 23, Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were taken into custody by police. The matter is being looked into.