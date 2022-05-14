Ketaki Chitale, Marathi actor, detained by Thane police for derogatory post against Sharad Pawar

NCP has filed a complaint against Ketaki Chitale in Pune as well. (Credit: Facebook)

Thane: Ketaki Chitale, a Marathi actor, was detained by Thane police for allegedly sharing a derogatory post against NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media. The police registered a case over the matter.

The post in Marathi addresses the surname Pawar and the age of 80. Sharad Pawar is 81. In the post, she also wrote expressions like "hell is waiting" and "you hate Brahmins".

A man named Swapnil Netke has filed a complaint against the actor at the Kalwa police station. Meanwhile, NCP has filed a complaint in Pune as well.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people), he said.

With inputs from PTI