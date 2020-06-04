Kerela: Manhunt launched to nab locals who fed cracker-stuffed pineapple to pregnant elephant

As the outrage over the killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala grows, the forest department in the state has launched a 'manhunt' to nab those who are responsible for the gruesome killing of the 15-year-old wild elephant.

The horrific incident took place in Kerala's Malappuram on May 27 where the elephant entered a village looking for food. However, locals allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers. The elephant suppered serious injuries as the crackers exploded and later succumbed to them after spending three days in pain.

An FIR was lodged against unidentified people under the relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act (WPA), confirmed a forest range officer at Mannarkkad.

On Wednesday, after the incident came to light, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a preliminary investigation has been launched into the incident and the police have been asked to take strict action against those responsible for the act.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar has also sought a report from the state government in this matter. "Environment Ministry has taken a serious note of the death of an elephant in Kerala. Has sought a complete report on the incident. Stern action will be taken against the culprit(s)," Prakash Javadekar said in New Delhi on Wednesday.

BJP MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Kerala government over the shocking incident. "It's murder, Malappuram is famous for such incidents, it's India's most violent district, for instance, they throw poison on roads so that 300-400 birds and dogs die at one time," she was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The former union minister also questioned the silence of Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for remaining silent in this matter.

Business tycoon and philanthropist Ratan Tata has also expressed his sorrow over the incident and asked for justice for the animal.

Tata in his post compared the killing of a pregnant elephant in Kerala to a "meditated murder", and sought justice for the animal.

"I am grieved and shocked to know that a group of people caused the death of an innocent, passive, pregnant elephant by feeding the elephant with a pineapple filled with firecrackers," Tata, chairman emeritus of the over $100 billion Tata Sons, tweeted.

The incident received outrage after a forest officer in Malappuram district shared the details on his Facebook page.

Forest officer Mohan Krishnan, who was part of the Rapid Response Team to rescue the elephant, wrote on Facebook in Malayalam, "She trusted everyone. When the pineapple she ate exploded, she must have been shocked not thinking about herself, but about the child, she was going to give birth to in 18 to 20 months."

Krishnan wrote, "She didn't harm a single human being even when she ran in searing pain in the streets of the village. She didn't crush a single home. This is why I said, she is full of goodness."