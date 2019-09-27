Kerela: LDF's Mani C Kappan wins Pala bypolls

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Mani C Kappan registered a win in the Pala assembly by-polls by a margin of over 2,900 votes. The counting of votes was taken up on Friday morning.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Mani C Kappan registered a win in the Pala assembly by-polls by a margin of over 2,900 votes. The counting of votes was taken up on Friday morning.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Kappan had bagged 54,137 votes by around 2:28 pm. However, United Democratic Front candidate Advocate Jose Tom did give him a tough competition tailing him with 51,194 votes.

An estimated voter turnout of 71.43 per cent was recorded at 176 polling booths spread across the Pala constituency in the bye-polls held on September 21.

A total of 13 candidates were in the fray, including Tom Jose of United Democratic Front, Mani C Kappan of Left Democratic Front and N Hari of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The bye-election was necessitated in Pala following the death of Kerala Congress (M) leader KM Mani in April this year. He had represented Pala constituency for over 50 years.



