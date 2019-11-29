Kerala: Woman magistrate alleges 12 lawyers of threatening, locking her in chambers; FIR lodged

A case was lodged against 12 lawyers on Friday by the Kerala Police for allegedly threatening and confining a woman magistrate at her Vanchiyoor court chambers in Trivandrum city.

The FIR was lodged after the police received a complaint from the Chief Judicial Magistrate, who had been forwarded the same by Judicial First Class magistrate Deepa Mohan. She, in her complaint, had accused a group of 12 lawyers, including Trivandrum Bar Association president K P Jayachandran, Secretary Jayachandran Pachalloor and ten others, of threatening her and locking her up in her chambers. Mohan alleged that the lawyers had threatened her because she had cancelled the bail of a driver registered with the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

The police have registered a case against the 12 lawyers under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) — including unlawful assembly, rioting, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement. Section 353 of the IPC was also invoked, which deals with the assault on a public servant. Section 353 is a non-bailable offence.

The Kerala Judicial Officers Association has also taken the issue to the Kerala High Court.