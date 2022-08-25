Search icon
Kerala: Woman arrested for killing mother over property with 'rat poison'

On August 18, after drinking tea, the mother of the accused was sent to the hospital, and at two different hospitals.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 10:42 AM IST

Kerala: Woman arrested for killing mother over property with 'rat poison' | Photo: File (Image for representation)

According to authorities, a woman from the Kunnamkulam neighbourhood of Kerala's Thrissur district has been detained for reportedly killing her mother by infusing rat poison into her tea in order to get property. The arrest took place early on Thursday morning, according to a senior officer at Kunnamkulam Police Station, and the woman will appear in court during the day.

On August 18, after drinking tea, the mother of the accused was sent to the hospital, and at two different hospitals, both couldn't figure out what was wrong, according to the police. Although doctors suspected poisoning at the third hospital, she passed away before anything could be done. The daughter was then questioned after the post-mortem performed on Wednesday confirmed that rat poison was present in the victim's body.

She confessed to killing her mother when being questioned by police in order to obtain the property that she was only supposed to inherit once her parents passed away in accordance with their will. According to authorities, the daughter, who is married and has two children, said that she took such a drastic action because of severe financial problems.

According to her father, he didn't consume the food and tea served to him because he noticed some changes in the flavours. However, a medical test revealed no toxin in his body, it added. According to authorities, the accused has been living with her parents for the past 12 years with her two children because her husband works in a Gulf nation.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Wordle 432 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 25
