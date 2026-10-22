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Kerala Train Accident Update: Landslide derails express locomotive, services hit; passengers safe

A landslide near Parassala railway station in Kerala derailed the locomotive of the Bilaspur-Tirunelveli Express early Thursday, leading to cancellations, partial train services and delays.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Oct 22, 2026, 12:10 PM IST

Kerala Train Accident Update: Landslide derails express locomotive, services hit; passengers safe
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Train services were disrupted in southern Kerala after a landslide occurred near Parassala railway station early Thursday, affecting the Bilaspur-Tirunelveli Express.

The incident took place at around 2.19 am after the train was stopped near Parassala because of the landslide. The locomotive derailed after the train came to a halt, Southern Railway said. “All passengers and railway staff are safe,” the railway zone said in a statement.

A relief locomotive was arranged to move the train, while an accident relief train (ART), along with railway personnel and equipment, was sent to the location to begin restoration work.

Bilaspur-Tirunelveli Express to terminate at Neyyattinkara

The express train, which started its journey from Bilaspur on October 20, will now terminate at Neyyattinkara, according to Southern Railway's latest update. The Neyyattinkara-Tirunelveli section of the journey has been partially cancelled. Buses have been arranged to take passengers from Neyyattinkara towards their destinations.

Restoration work near Parassala is being carried out to restore normal train movement.

Six passenger trains cancelled

Six passenger train services scheduled for Thursday were cancelled because of the restoration work.

The cancelled services are:

  • Thiruvananthapuram North-Nagercoil Junction Passenger

  • Nagercoil Junction-Kollam Junction Passenger

  • Nagercoil Junction-Thiruvananthapuram North Passenger

  • Kollam Junction-Nagercoil Junction Passenger

Parasuram Express rescheduled

The Kanniyakumari-Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express has also been affected. The train was scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 3.45 am but has been rescheduled to depart at 7 am, resulting in a delay of three hours and 15 minutes.

Southern Railway has issued temporary helpline numbers — 9188241681, 9188523905 and 8590137970 — for passengers seeking information about train services.

Heavy rain preceded landslide

The disruption came amid heavy rainfall in the region.

The India Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram district on Wednesday, warning of very heavy rain. A yellow alert has also been issued for October 22 to 25, with heavy rainfall expected during the period.

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