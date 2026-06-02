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Kerala Tragedy: Mother, live-in partner held for toddler’s death after autopsy reveals 51 injuries

A post-mortem examination of the child revealed around 51 injuries sustained over a period of time, officials said. According to police, the child died due to internal injuries.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jun 02, 2026, 02:44 PM IST

Kerala Tragedy: Mother, live-in partner held for toddler’s death after autopsy reveals 51 injuries
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Kerala Police have arrested a mother and her live-in partner in connection with the murder of a one-and-a-half-year-old child. The accused have been identified as Akhila and her partner Ashkar. They were arrested by Nedumangadu police on charges of murder and under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

A post-mortem examination of the child revealed around 51 injuries sustained over a period of time, officials said. According to police, the child died due to internal injuries.

The incident came to light after Ashkar brought the child to a hospital, claiming that the toddler had vomited. During examination, doctors found multiple external injuries along with signs of internal damage and infection.

Child died during treatment

After the initial examination, the child was shifted to the SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. He died during treatment, officials confirmed.Officials said the child had been subjected to injuries over a prolonged period. The nature of the injuries indicated repeated abuse, according to the post-mortem findings.

During interrogation, Ashkar informed police that he had resolved to kill Arshid three months prior and had subjected the child to physical abuse for the past one month. He further stated that he perceived Arshid as an impediment to his relationship with Akhila.

On May 29, following loud crying from the child, Ashkar struck him on the head. Upon confirming the child’s death, he cleaned the residence and destroyed evidence before transporting the child to the hospital.

Case initially registered as unnatural death

Police had initially registered a case of unnatural death following the incident. The case was later converted to murder after the autopsy report and further investigation.

Meanwhile, approximately one month before the killing, Arshid sustained fractures to both arms. Upon inquiry from neighbours, Ashkar stated that the child had fallen from a cycle.

Akhila had uploaded a photograph of the injured child to her WhatsApp status.

On May 16, two weeks before the child’s death, he and his mother encountered a content creator at a bus stand, who presented them with gifts for following his Instagram account.

In the photograph taken during the meeting, the child is visible with both arms in plaster casts. When the social media influencer questioned the mother regarding the child’s condition, she similarly attributed the injuries to a fall from a bicycle.

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