Kerala toddler dies days after anaesthesia for lip cut; doctor booked over family's negligence claims

Devansh Shaurya, the only child of T Suraj and Vijisha, residents of Eramam-Kuttoor in Kannur, had suffered a cut on his lip after falling while playing outside his home on July 5. He was first rushed to the primary health centre in Mathamangalam and given first aid.

Devansh Shaurya, the only child of T Suraj and Vijisha, residents of Eramam-Kuttoor in Kannur, had suffered a cut on his lip after falling while playing outside his home on July 5. He was first rushed to the primary health centre in Mathamangalam and given first aid.

A toddler died hours after being given anaesthesia at a hospital in Kerala's Kannur. The incident came to light after the baby’s family filed a complaint with the police alleging medical negligence. The police have now registered a case.

18-month-old Devansh Shaurya was the single child who was born nearly eight years after the wedding of T Suraj and Vijisha who live in Eramam-Kuttoor in Kannur. He sustained a cut on his lip after falling while playing in the courtyard of his house on July 5. He was taken to Baby Memorial Hospital in Payyannur, where he was administered anaesthesia for suturing the wound.

However, he did not regain consciousness and died at Baby Memorial Hospital in Kannur on Friday night. The child's health reportedly deteriorated for five days during the treatment before he eventually succumbed to the procedural complication.

Case registered

He was later shifted to the hospital's Kannur unit for advanced treatment, where he died at around 9 pm on Friday.

Following a complaint filed by the child's relative, K Rajeevan of Eramam, Payyannur police registered a case against Dr Anjali Poduval, the anaesthetist at Baby Memorial Hospital, Payyannur.

The doctor has been booked under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to acts endangering life or personal safety.

Meanwhile, workers of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest march to Baby Memorial Hospital in Payyannur, demanding action in connection with the toddler's death.

Baby Memorial Hospital has denied allegations of medical negligence. In an earlier statement, the hospital said the child suffered an unexpected cardiac arrest immediately after the administration of anaesthesia and was immediately placed on ventilator support before being shifted to its Kannur unit for advanced critical care.

The hospital maintained that complications can occur following anaesthesia despite appropriate dosage and medical care, said all accepted treatment protocols had been followed, and added that every possible effort had been made to save the child's life.

Further investigation is underway.