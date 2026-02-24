INDIA

Kerala to get new name? Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wonders as Union Cabinet approves new name, here's all about it

The Union Cabinet is understood to have approved on Tuesday the Kerala government's proposal to change the name of the state to Keralam, sources privy to the development said. Ahead of the Cabinet's decision, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wondered of the status of the people there.

Kerala to get new name Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacts

