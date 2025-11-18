FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Kerala to Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express wins hearts online, netizens say ‘No doubt railways has...’; Watch video

The Vande Bharat Express on the Kerala–Bengaluru route impresses passengers with clean coaches, scenic views, and quality meals. Social media users praised the modernised travel experience, while some highlighted the need for better civic awareness and maintenance along railway tracks.

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 09:11 AM IST

Indian Railways has long been criticised for cleanliness issues, but many passengers believe the introduction of Vande Bharat trains has led to a noticeable upgrade in travel standards. A recent video from the Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat route has once again highlighted this transformation, capturing a traveller enjoying a meal as the train glides past lush green landscapes between Palakkad and Coimbatore.

The spotless interiors, large windows, and picturesque scenery left many viewers impressed. The passenger who shared the clip expressed pride in witnessing such an elevated travel experience within India. The visuals of neat coaches, quality food, and stunning hill views sparked renewed appreciation for the modernisation efforts in the railway network.

Clean Coaches and Beautiful Landscapes Win Praise

The video posted on X featured the caption:
'Good food, clean coaches and lush green mountains glowing outside, it feels like a world-class journey. And it’s in India. The Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat is the perfect example of how Indian Railways has evolved.'

The post quickly gained traction, with many praising the improved travel experience.

Mixed Reactions From Social Media Users

Social media comments reflected a variety of opinions:

One user noted, 'Kerala is one of the most profitable routes for Vande Bharat. Hardly any ticketless passengers.'

Another pointed out the contrast beyond the visuals:
'Is no one noticing the waste along the railway tracks, or is the train’s speed hiding it?'

A third wrote, 'The route isn’t new, what’s changed is the ambience.'

Several users compared the experience with other regions, with one saying, 'This is Kerala. In other southern states, some trains are treated very poorly. People don’t take care of what’s provided.'

Comments also highlighted the need for better civic behaviour:
'We must teach civic sense in schools and retrain staff. Without changing mindsets, these improvements won’t last.'

Others praised Indian Railways’ overall progress:
'There’s no doubt Railways has made remarkable improvements. Vande Bharat shows world-class engineering at an extremely low cost.'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
