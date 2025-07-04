Kerala on alert as Nipah virus cases resurface: What is it and what are its symptoms?

Health authorities in Kerala on Friday issued an alert across three northern districts after two people showed possible signs of Nipah virus infection, reviving fears of an outbreak that the state has battled in the past. Read on to know more about the virus and its symptoms.

Health authorities in Kerala on Friday issued an alert across three northern districts after two people showed possible signs of Nipah virus infection, reviving fears of an outbreak that the state has battled in the past. Health alerts have been issued in the districts of Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Palakkad. The suspected cases from Malappuram and Palakkad districts were flagged during routine testing at government medical colleges in Kozhikode and Malappuram. Samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation, an official release said.

Minister chairs key meeting

"We have already strengthened preventive measures in line with Nipah protocol," said Health Minister Veena George after chairing an emergency meeting to assess the situation. In Kozhikode, Malappuram and Palakkad districts, 26 special teams have been formed in each region to carry out contact tracing, monitor symptoms and inform the public. Help from the police has been sought to identify people who may have been exposed to the patients, the minister said. District collectors have been asked to prepare containment zones, and public announcements are being made to raise awareness.

Helplines being set up

State and local helplines are being set up to assist the public. Officials are also being urged to check if any unnatural or unexplained deaths have occurred in recent weeks -- one of the key warning signs of a potential outbreak, George said. Another high-level meeting will be held this evening to take stock of the evolving situation and ensure all precautions are in place.

Nipah virus and its symptoms

Nipah virus is a highly-contagious and potentially deadly virus that can transmit in several ways: directly from animals to humans, through contaminated food, or via interpersonal contact. It is primarily carried by fruit bats, which can transmit it to other animals such as pigs, and then to humans. Symptoms typically appear within 4 days to two weeks, and include fever, headache, cough, and sore throat. The infection can also cause more severe conditions like disorientation, seizures, and brain swelling (encephalitis), which can rapidly lead to a coma and has a high fatality rate.

(With inputs from news agency PTI).