Kerala: Padmanabhaswamy Temple closed for darshan till Oct 15 after 10 priests test COVID-19 positive

The Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram has been temporarily closed for devotees on Friday till October 15 as 12 staff members, including 10 priests, have tested positive for coronavirus.

"Daily pujas will be done by the 'tantri', but no 'darshan' will be allowed," Padmanabhaswamy Temple's Executive Officer Ratheeshan IAS said. The 'tantri' usually heads only special ceremonies, but he will fill in now because both the chief priests have COVID-19. "The decision was taken after two chief priests, eight sub-priests and two guards at the Padmanabhaswamy temple tested positive for coronavirus. They all were asymptomatic", Ratheeshan added.

Kerala's Padmanabhaswamy Temple had opened its doors for devotees on August 26 with certain restriction after remaining closed for the public since the last week of March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As many as 2.58 lakh people have been infected in Kerala till now and 930 have died. Many restrictions on movement and gatherings have been reimposed in the state due the surge in cases. In Thiruvananthapuram, large gatherings have been banned till October 31.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 70,496 new cases and 964 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 69,06,152 on Friday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

According to the MoHFW, this includes 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,070 cured and discharged or migrated cases. With the increase of 964 deaths, the toll due to the disease now stands at 1,06,490.