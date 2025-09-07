Kerala Temple Row: 27 RSS workers booked over Onam ‘Pookalam’ with ‘Operation Sindoor’ inscription

At least 27 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers were booked for making a floral carpet, or pookalam, at the Parthasarathy temple in Muthupilakk in Kerala's Kollam district during Onam celebrations.

At least 27 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers were booked for making a floral carpet, or pookalam, at the Parthasarathy temple in Muthupilakk in Kerala's Kollam district during Onam celebrations. The temple authorities filed a complaint to Kerala Police that a floral design has RSS flag, and words 'Operation Sindoor' written on it, leading to a dispute between RSS workers and temple.

What did the temple authorities said?

According to the temple authorities, the pookalam violated a Kerala High court order from 2023, where any decorative items, including flags, inside or near the temple compound was prohibited due to previous clashes regarding political or religious symbols during festivals in the temple. Temple committee chief Ashokan C said that temple has no objection in honouring 'Operation Sindoor' buy the RSS workers created the floral design next to temple's own design during Onam festival that could have led to confrontations.

“To avoid such confrontations, we approached the High Court, which in 2023 banned any decorative items, including flags, near the temple compound. Despite this, RSS activists laid a floral carpet with their flag and inscribed ‘Operation Sindoor’ with flowers right next to the temple committee’s floral design. Since this violated the High Court order and could spark clashes, we filed a complaint. We have full respect for Operation Sindoor, but this is not as the accused are portraying it,” Asokan C, an office-bearer of the temple committee, told news agency PTI.

Complaint registered against RSS workers

After the committee’s complaint, Kerala Police registered a case against the 27 RSS activists. They were charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for disobeying lawful orders of public servants (Section 223), deliberate provocation with intent to cause riot (Section 192) and criminal acts committed by several people (Section 3(5)). The FIR also mentions that a flex board of Chhatrapati Shivaji was placed 50 meters from the temple, believed to provoke rival groups.

BJP lashes out on Kerala Police

BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that 'Kerala is not, and will never be, a land ruled by Jamaat-e-Islami or Pakistan' In a post on X, Chandrashekhar wrote, 'This is Kerala. It is a proud part of India. Yet, an FIR has been lodged for making a Pookkalam with the words "Operation Sindoor" in it. Absolutely Unacceptable! Operation Sindoor is our pride. It is the symbol of the valor and courage of India’s armed forces. It is an operation that avenged the death of 26 innocent tourists who were killed after being asked their religion.'

'This FIR by Kerala Police is an insult to each of those 26 victims of Terror and their families, and also every soldier who defends India with his blood and sacrifice. Thousands of Malayalis wear the uniform, guard our borders, and lay down their lives for the Tricolor. In the name of every Malayali who believes in serving the nation, this FIR and this type of shameless appeasement will be opposed. Kerala Police must not forget that this is India,' he added.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya wrote, “In Kerala’s Kollam district, police forced the removal of an Onam Pookalam simply because it carried the words “Operation Sindoor.” This isn’t Pakistan. This is Kerala under Left rule, where even flowers with patriotic messages are treated as a threat. All for appeasement of one section. And yet, the same Left never misses a chance to lecture the nation on free speech. Hypocrisy at its peak!” Malviya wrote on X.