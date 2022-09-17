Search icon
Stray dog menace can't be solved by killing dogs, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala dog menace: CM Pinarayi Vijayan has also said people should take care to protect domestic dogs and not leave them on the streets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 09:50 AM IST

Stray dog menace (file photo)

Amid a spike in dog bite cases in Kerala, state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the menace of stray dogs cannot be solved by killing the dogs and added that to overcome the issue a scientific solution must be sought.

"Stray dog problem cannot be solved by killing the dogs. To overcome this problem, the scientific solution implemented by the government needs the support of the general public. We need to work together to solve this crisis," CM Vijayan said on Friday.

Talking about solutions to the stray dog menace, CM Vijayan said the government is implementing planned solutions for it. "It is important to remember that beating, poisoning and tying up dogs on the streets will not solve this problem. Indulging in such acts is unacceptable. Similarly, people should take care to protect domestic dogs and not leave them on the streets," he said.

21 deaths due to rabies in Kerala in 2022

CM also highlighted that there have been 21 deaths due to rabies in the state so far this year out of which 15 did not receive the antirabies vaccine (IDRV) and immunoglobulin (ERIG), one was partially vaccinated and five were fully vaccinated.

He stressed that the registration of pet dogs will be made mandatory in the state and applications related to the registration of pet dogs in the gram panchayat area can be submitted through ILGMS portal. 

"Panchayat will provide registration certificate within three days after completion of vaccination. A metal token/collar is required to be fitted to registered dogs at the owner`s responsibility. Rabies vaccination for stray dogs will start on September 20. This measure will be accomplished by identifying areas where 10 or more dog bite incidents have occurred in a month as hotspots."

READ | Kerala: Amid rise in dog attacks across India, armed man escorts children to school

Rabies eradication projects are jointly implemented by the local self-government bodies and the Animal Welfare Department and September is being observed as Rabies prevention month. 

Since April this year, 2,00,000 domestic dogs have been vaccinated against rabies. Apart from this, 1.2 lakh rabies vaccinations were given to people who had animal bites. Six lakh doses of vaccine have been handed over to all veterinary hospitals. Another four lakh vaccines have been requested from the districts. The process of distributing them has been started.

(With inputs from ANI)

