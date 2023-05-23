Kerala: Special court sentence 55-year-old security guard for sexually abusing 8 year old girl

Kerala security guard sentenced life imprisonment for raping 8 year old girl | Photo: PTI

A 55-year-old man has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life (till the remainder of natural life) by a special court for sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl. K Soman, the special court judge sentenced the Kollam resident identified as Anil Kumar who was working as a security guard at a private apartment complex. He has been accused of sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl in 2019.

The court found him guilty of the offences under Sections 363, 354(1) (i), 354A(2), 376AB of the Indian Penal Code among other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"For the offence under Section 376AB of the Indian Penal Code the convict is sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life which shall mean imprisonment for the remainder of that person's natural life and pay a fine of Rs 50,000," the court said in its order issued on May 22.

Section 376 AB of the IPC deals with the punishment for the rape of a woman under twelve years of age. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on the convict under various sections.

"A security staff who was supposed to ensure the safety and security of the inmates in the flat is found guilty of committing rape and aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a girl aged 8 years residing in the flat. Therefore, the accused does not deserve any leniency and an adequate sentence has to be imposed upon him," the court said. According to the prosecution, the accused, with sexual intent took the child to the kitchen area of the security cabin and abused her.

(With inputs from PTI)