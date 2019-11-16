Kerala: Sabarimala temple opens today amid tight security

The Sabarimala temple will open its gates to devotees for the Mandalakala season on Saturday amid tight security imposed by the Kerela government.

More than 10,000 police personnel have been deployed in phases around the temple to avoid any mishaps. Apart from this, Kerala Police have also warned about strict punishment being meted out to the people who spread rumours and tried to incite violence on social media against the backdrop of the recent Supreme court verdict on Sabarimala issue which referred the review petitions against the entry of women of all age groups to a 7-judge larger bench.

The Devaswom Board have also made arrangement for the incoming devotees. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran warned women activists, and devotees to resist from gate-crashing the temple. He also said that the women visiting the temple will not be provided with any kind of protection and those who need security will have to get a court order.

Last year, the Supreme Court's order to allow women of all age groups including menstruating women to enter the temple triggered violent protests by right-wing groups.

The Kerala government's decision to open the gates of Sabarimala comes two days after the Supreme Court's decision to refer the review petitions against its earlier judgement to allow entry of women of all age groups in the Sabarimala temple to a 7-judge bench.

The top court in a 3:2 verdict said the review petitions against the entry of women between 10-15 years of age in Sabarimala temple has been referred to a larger 7-judge bench.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, Justices J Khanwilkar, Indu Malhotra were in favour of referring the Sabarimala review petition to a 7-judge larger bench, the other two judges Justice Nariman and Chandrachud were not.