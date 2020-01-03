Kerala's tableau for Republic Day parade rejected; state law minister says Centre's move 'politically motivated'

After West Bengal and Maharashtra, Kerela became the third opposition ruled state whose tableau for Republic day parade was rejected by the Centre.

In this year's tableau, Kerala proposed a theme comprising of art forms like Theyyam and Kalamandalam representing the art and culture of the state.

Kerala law minister A K Balan expressed dissatisfaction over the Centre's decision to reject the tableau."The decision of rejecting Kerala's tableau is politically motivated," he said.

“Such a thing won’t happen without political intervention. Anyone with an aesthetic sense and who loves nature will not be able to do this,” Balan said as quoted by News Minute.

“Is the BJP in Kerala going to reap any benefits out of this? If they are trying to strengthen their party in the state, whatever little support that have will also be lost if this is the case,” he added.

Meanwhile, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders also slammed the Centre for their "prejudiced decision" to reject Maharashtra's proposal.

In a series of tweets, NCP leader Supriya Sule said that in the Republic day festival Centre is supposed to give "representation to all the states."

She said that the Modi-led Central government was acting in a 'prejudiced manner', adding that it was giving 'step-motherly treatment' to the states ruled by opposition parties.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut demanded a probe into the matter.

"It has to be found out who is responsible for this. Are there elements having loyalty to the previous government?" he said.

On the other hand, Centre's rejection of West Bengal's tableau proposal has triggered a row with the state's ruling TMC alleging that the decision is the result of the party's protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Reacting to the decision, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) said that the BJP has insulted the people of West Bengal for protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.

Meanwhile, Government sources said the proposal was rejected as the state did follow the criteria of a unique theme.

The state had given three proposals on tableaux for January 26 parade - 1. Kanyashree, 2. Save Green, stay clean, 3. 'Jol dhoro Jol bhoro'.

According to rules, uniqueness of the theme is the foremost criteria and proposal for 'Kanyashree' was rejected in 2015 on the ground that the central government has similar project naming 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'.

The 'Save Green, Stay Clean' proposal was also not deemed unique by experts because the central government has 'National Clean Air Programme.'

The 'Jol Dhoro Jol Bhoro' proposal was rejected because Centre already has a similar programme named 'Atal Jol Yojana', Zee News reported.

The Ministry had received 32 tableau proposals from states and union territories out of which 22 have been accepted.

It also received 24 proposals from central ministries and departments out of which six have been short-listed for this Republic Day parade.

"Out of these, 22 proposals, comprising 16 states/UTs and 6 ministries/departments, have finally been short-listed for participation in the Republic Day Parade 2020 after a series of five meetings," a statement by the ministry said.

Here is the list: