Kerala's nine VCs, asked to resign by Governor, get interim relief from High Court; LDF announces two-day protests

Kerala High Court - File Photo

In an interim order, the Kerala High Court on Monday allowed nine university vice-chancellors to continue in office until Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who had earlier asked them to resign, takes a final decision. The court said the VCs can be removed only after following due procedure.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, who heard the urgent plea filed by the eight vice-chancellors, who were given an ultimatum by the Governor to resign by today, said the communication sent by the Chancellor was not proper. "They are eligible to continue in their respective positions," the court said during a special sitting.

The court noted that since the chancellor has given time till November 3 to the vice-chancellors to show cause as to why they should not be ousted, the communication seeking their resignation lost its importance.

The court noted that the action against the VCs can be taken only after following due procedure. The VCs told the court that the entire action of the chancellor asking to resign within 24 hours was illegal.

Khan’s move to seek the resignation of VCs of nine universities has kicked up a huge political storm in Kerala with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issuing a stern warning to the Constitutional head asking him not to cross the limits of his powers.

Meanwhile, the ruling LDF announced two-day state-wide protests beginning on Tuesday.

Amid growing tension between the Raj Bhavan and the Left government, Khan, using his powers as the chancellor, issued show-cause notices to Vice-Chancellors of nine universities after they refused to send their resignation letters to him before 11.30 AM on Monday as per his directive on Sunday. The Vice Chancellors have been given time till November 3 to respond.

The "unusual steps" initiated by Khan also led to a legal battle with nine vice-chancellors challenging the chancellor's move in the Kerala High Court.

The high court held a special sitting on Monday evening, despite being a holiday for Diwali and ordered that the vice-chancellors can continue in their respective posts and they can be removed only after following due procedure.

Meanwhile, differences have cropped up within the Congress-led UDF over the issue with a section taking sides with Khan and another against the LDF government.

While AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said the action of Kerala Governor was the latest attempt of the central government to interfere in the higher education sector across the country in violation of democratic and constitutional values, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala claimed that the Governor sought the resignation of the VCs based on the Supreme Court verdict.

"The UDF still stands by its opinion that the appointment of the VCs in the universities of the state political appointments", Chennithala said.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also echoed almost similar voice aired by Chennithala. Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key partner in the UDF, however, criticised the Governor's actions.