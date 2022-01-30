Kerala’s Covid wave continues with 51,570 new cases, 14 deaths in past 24 hours

The ongoing wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Kerala showed no signs of subsiding as 51,570 new Covid cases were logged with 14 more deaths in the past 24 hours. A total of 1,03,366 samples were tested, as per a statement from the state Health Department.

As many 5,27,362 people are under observation in various areas of the state, of which 5,14,734 are under home quarantine while 12,628 people are admitted in hospitals.

The statement also said that 47,776 people contracted the disease through contact, and the new cases also included 439 health workers.

Ernakulam, with 9,704 fresh cases, recorded the most followed by Thrissur with 7,289 cases.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded 5,746 fresh cases, Kottayam 3,889, Kozhikode 3,872 cases, Kollam 3,836, Palakkad 3,412, Alappuzha has 2,861, Malappuram 2,796, Pathanamthitta 2,517, Kannur 1,976, Idukki 1,566, Wayanad 1,388 cases, and Kasargod 769.